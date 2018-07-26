How Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp rebuilt his body and reclaimed his reputation

The prospect looked unlikely when the Dodgers dealt Kemp to the San Diego Padres before the 2015 season. It still seemed unlikely when the Dodgers reacquired the outfielder last winter. As Ethier was sidelined for chunks of time because of injuries in their three years apart, Kemp bounced from the Padres to the Atlanta Braves, suffering from his own ailments and chafing at the losing.