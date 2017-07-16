Dodgers' tear continues with victory over Marlins 3-2

The Dodgers did not make history on Sunday. No player hit for the cycle. No pitcher perfected his immaculate record. Rich Hill even let a Marlin reach base.

Despite the lack of momentous achievement, the Dodgers departed Marlins Park with their ninth victory in a row, a 3-2 triumph against an overmatched opponent. Justin Turner drove in a pair of runs early, and the offense snoozed through the rest of the afternoon. It did not matter.

Pitching at Marlins Park for the first time since September, when he was removed after seven perfect innings because of concerns about the blisters on his left hand, Hill did not flirt with immortality. He gave up a run on five hits and left after five innings.

The only intrigue resulted in the late-game aggression of manager Dave Roberts. With a runner aboard in the eighth, nursing a two-run lead, Roberts pulled reliever Brandon Morrow for Kenley Jansen. Jansen handled the four-out save, though he allowed a pair of singles in the eighth as the Marlins cut the distance to one run.

When Hill took the mound, his club already led by 9½ games. Turner hit a solo homer in the game’s third at-bat. Miami had intended to activate former Dodger Edinson Volquez off the disabled list for Sunday’s game. But Volquez’s knee remained injured, so the Marlins went with a rookie named Chris O’Grady. Turner crushed a thigh-high cutter for his 11th homer of the season.

Two innings later, after a walk by Logan Forsythe and a single by Corey Seager, Turner supplied a sacrifice fly. The Dodgers added a third run in the fourth. Chris Taylor led off with a triple. Austin Barnes sprayed a single into center for the RBI.

Hill ran into some difficulty in the fifth. An old friend started the trouble. A.J. Ellis, the beloved former Dodgers catcher, pounded an 88-mph fastball from Hill into the left-field corner. It was Miami’s third double of the game. Hill had snuffed out rallies on the previous two. He was less fortunate this time.

To extend the rally, Marlins shortstop J.T. Riddle singled on an elevated curveball. In to pinch hit, Ichiro Suzuki cracked a 2-2 curve back to the mound. The grounder caught Hill in an awkward position, off balance and lunging forward. He reached for the ball with his bare hand, but could not grab it. As Hill tumbled to the ground, Suzuki reached on a single and Ellis scored.

The hit rolled over the Marlins lineup to the top of the order. Roberts let Hill navigate through the rest of the inning. Hill struck out third baseman Martin Prado on three pitches. He induced a soft grounder off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton to finish the frame.

