Dodgers continue to pile runs on Mets in 8-2 win

Halfway between first and second base, moments after his three-run, fourth-inning homer rattled into the left-field bleachers, Yasiel Puig slowed his already unhurried trot to a crawl. His ears caught the voice of Mets first baseman Wilmer Flores. Puig spun his head toward Flores and appeared to spit a four-letter expletive, a fittingly contemptuous gesture for this series, in which the Dodgers have trounced their guests from New York, the latest dismissal an 8-2 victory on Wednesday.

The anger from Flores stemmed from Puig’s leisurely pace as he rounded the bases. Eleven seconds passed between the collision of Puig’s bat with a doomed sinker from Mets rookie pitcher Tyler Pill and Puig touching first. Puig flexed upon impact. He did not drop his bat until the ball landed. It was an admirable blast, his 13th of the season, and Puig gazed upon it lovingly.

This did not endear Puig to the Mets — but then, the Dodgers (47-26) have not been kind to them this week. The offense piled up 10 runs on Monday and hung a dozen more on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Pill managed to keep the Dodgers from reaching double-digits. The offense still charged him with six runs in six innings and steamed toward a sixth victory in a row. Yasmani Grandal chipped in a pair of solo shots after Puig’s homer.

The tiff extended an eventful fortnight for Puig. He flipped off a pair of fans in Cleveland last week and received a one-game suspension — he is currently playing while his appeal winds through the system. He homered twice in one game this past weekend in Cincinnati. And he has upped his on-base plus slugging percentage from .711 on June 11 to .773 by Wednesday.

With the lineup rolling, Rich Hill (4-3, 4.73 earned-run average) authored a quiet but encouraging outing. He remained unable to reach the sixth inning, exiting after five frames and 98 pitches. But he recovered from a first-inning stumble to strike out eight and hold the Mets to one run. He unveiled a cut fastball to bolster his arsenal. He slipped from a bases-loaded jam in the fourth by striking out three batters in a row. His performance hinted at the heights he touched in 2016, when he inspired the Dodgers to ink him to a three-year, $48 million deal in the winter.

Hill bottomed out last week. During four wretched innings in Cleveland, he gave up seven runs and looked aggravated on the mound. Manager Dave Roberts suggested Hill was allowing his intensity to compromise his ability. Hill countered that the real problem was unacceptable execution.

Whatever the explanation, Hill entered Wednesday with his spot in the rotation in jeopardy. Kenta Maeda returned to the bullpen as a long reliever for this series, but Maeda could be flexed back into a starting role whenever. Hill understood he needed to perform to maintain his place.

“We expect Rich to come out and attack the strike zone, and go pitch by pitch,” Roberts said before the game. “He feels good — everything physically, with the body, feels good. So now it’s about performance.”

The opening was not encouraging. On the second pitch of the game, Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson whacked an 89-mph fastball over the center-field fence for a leadoff homer. On the next pitch, Flores doubled into left field on another fastball.

Hill managed to regroup. Using only fastballs, he struck out outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. He snapped a full-count curveball to freeze catcher Travis d’Arnaud to finish the inning. Hill struck out two more over the next two frames.

The Dodgers tied the game in the third. They did so without recording a hit. Joc Pederson led off with a walk. Mets third baseman T.J. Rivera threw away a grounder hit by Puig. With runners at the corners, Hill lifted a 2-2 fastball into center field for a sacrifice fly. Hill drove in a run for the first time since June 19, 2009.

The fourth inning tested Hill’s resolve. He started the trouble by issuing a leadoff walk to outfielder Jay Bruce. A single by d’Arnaud rolled past Chase Utley at second base. Utley cost Hill in the next at-bat, dropping a pop-up to load the bases with none out.

Hill used the cutter to wriggle free. He spun the pitch past shortstop Jose Reyes for one strikeout. He pumped it for a pair of strikes to second baseman Gavin Cecchini before finishing the at-bat with an 89-mph four-seamer. Hill fooled Pill with a succession of curveballs to strand all three runners.

The offense rewarded Hill for maintaining the tie. Cody Bellinger sparked a rally by smashing a double through the right side of the infield. Bellinger barreled into second base, which forced a wild throw by Bruce. Bellinger took third base on the error. He scored on a double by Logan Forsythe.

After a walk by Pederson, Puig came to the plate. Pill missed inside with a pair of fastballs. Puig swung through a changeup but took another. Down in the count, Pill hummed a fastball that bisected the plate. Puig did not miss. No one would miss what happened next.

