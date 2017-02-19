Dodgers trade Vidal Nuno for minor leaguer

The Dodgers have traded left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuno to Baltimore for minor league reliever Ryan Moseley. The team needed to clear space for the impending signing of outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, and Nuno appears to be the casualty.

The Dodgers acquired Nuno from Seattle in November in exchange for backup catcher Carlos Ruiz. Nuno was competing for a spot in the bullpen, but unlikely to make the club.

Gutierrez arrived at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, the day before position players are required to report. His $2.6-million contract has still not been announced.

Moseley, an eighth-round pick in last June’s draft, posted a 3.20 earned-run average in 12 relief appearances last season.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes