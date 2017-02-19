Dodgers trade Vidal Nuno for minor leaguer

The Dodgers have traded left-handed pitcher Vidal Nuno to Baltimore for minor league reliever Ryan Moseley. The team needed to clear space for the impending signing of outfielder Franklin Gutierrez, and Nuno appears to be the casualty.
The Dodgers acquired Nuno from Seattle in November in exchange for backup catcher Carlos Ruiz. Nuno was competing for a spot in the bullpen, but unlikely to make the club.
Gutierrez arrived at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, the day before position players are required to report. His $2.6-million contract has still not been announced.
Moseley, an eighth-round pick in last June’s draft, posted a 3.20 earned-run average in 12 relief appearances last season.
