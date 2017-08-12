Dodgers get another comeback win over Padres during their march to the postseason

The sellout crowd packed Dodger Stadium on Saturday, ready to enjoy a warm evening of little consequence. The countdown to the postseason is on, and the results of August are becoming analyzed in the context of what they mean for October.

The Washington Nationals might be the most formidable team standing between the Dodgers and their first World Series since 1988. But the crowd at Nationals Park on Saturday went silent as Bryce Harper slipped on first base, collapsed to the ground, and grabbed his left knee in pain. There was no immediate word about how serious his injury might be, but Harper might be the best player in the National League.

The Chicago Cubs could stand in the Dodgers’ way too. The Cubs have played sluggishly all summer, but the defending World Series champions finally surged into first place July 26. Yet, barely more than two weeks later, the Cubs no longer are the sole occupants of first place in the NL Central.

They now are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals, the winners of eight straight games and the proprietors of the Dodgers’ greatest October nightmares. The Cardinals eliminated the Dodgers from the playoffs in 2013 and 2014, remembered in part for the home runs Matt Adams and Matt Carpenter hit against Clayton Kershaw, and for Joe Kelly neutralizing Hanley Ramirez by breaking his rib with a fastball.

At Dodger Stadium, the opponents were the San Diego Padres, who are playing for October … of 2019. The pesky Padres were trying to become the first team to win a series from the Dodgers since the powerful Nationals, way back in the first week of June.

The Dodgers had to overcome a two-run deficit to earn a 6-3 victory. Corey Seager delivered the decisive blow with a three-run single in the sixth inning for a 4-3 lead.

In the seventh, Cody Bellinger hit his 34th home run, one shy of Mike Piazza’s Dodgers rookie record. Bellinger ranks third in the majors in homers, behind Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins (41) and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees (35).

Chris Taylor added a solo homer in the eighth for insurance, which was almost needed after closer Kenley Jansen gave up singles to the first two Padres he faced until getting an infield pop fly and two strikeouts.

The Padres took a 3-1 lead into the sixth, when they took out starter Jhoulys Chacin, who had dodged trouble through five innings.

The Padres first tried left-hander Jose Torres, who gave up a walk to Yasmani Grandal and a double to Chase Utley.

Then the Padres tried right-hander Craig Stammen. Yasiel Puig forced him to throw nine pitches and worked a walk, and the Dodgers had the bases loaded with none out.

Austin Barnes pinch-hit and popped out. Taylor struck out. But, just before the Dodgers could bemoan what was set up to be a painful missed opportunity, Seager laced a full-count single into right field.

Grandal and Utley made it home, tying the score. The Padres trapped Seager in a rundown between first and second bases, then threw home trying to prevent Puig from scoring. The throw was bad, Puig was safe, and the Dodgers had the lead.

As the Dodgers prepare for October, one of the August and September story lines will be how the team lines up its pitching for the postseason. If Kershaw returns as expected, the Dodgers figure to use him, Yu Darvish, Rich Hill and Alex Wood in the playoff rotation.

But Hyun-Jin Ryu and Kenta Maeda still could earn a spot, and both have pitched well lately.

Ryu entered Saturday’s game with a streak of 15 scoreless innings in a row, and a ERA of 0.95 since the All-Star break.

This game would not go so well. The game did not go terribly, either, but he needed 108 pitches to last five innings.

He extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 17, but the Padres scored one run in each of the next three innings. Ryu gave up seven hits, including a home run to Wil Myers, and three walks in five innings.

