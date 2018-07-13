Dodgers take first place after 3-2 win over Padres

The worry about Turner followed an otherwise agreeable evening at Petco Park. Stripling scattered six hits and struck out five. He operated under stress for most of the game but avoided major calamity. His offense stayed quiet until the seventh, when the Dodgers broke through against San Diego pitcher Tyson Ross, who had held them hitless through five innings. He departed in the seventh as Andrew Toles, Matt Kemp and Joc Pederson all hit RBI singles for a 3-0 lead.