Dodgers bounce back with a 7-2 win over the Padres

Machado found himself in one of those high-leverage situations again on his bobblehead night Saturday, which began with his wife, Yainee, throwing out the first pitch to him. The spot developed in the third inning. The Dodgers had runners on first base and second base with one out. Rookie right-hander Jacob Nix was on the mound. Los Angeles already had a 3-0 lead and Nix was teetering. An early knockout was feasible. It was another chance to be the guy as his new team pushes for a sixth straight division crown.