Matt Kemp's five-hit, four-RBI effort leads Dodgers to 17-1 demolition of Pirates

The Dodgers built a first-inning lead on the shaky hands of Kingham. First, he was charged with an error on a groundball hit by Muncy. Kingham covered first base for what should have been the inning’s second out, but dropped the throw. With Muncy at second base, Kingham balked. With Muncy at third base, Kingham could not collect a tapper back to the mound in time to throw out Cody Bellinger at first base. Muncy scored on Bellinger’s infield single.