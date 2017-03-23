Chase Utley homers in Dodgers' 10-2 victory over the Texas Rangers

The Dodgers picked up a 10-2 victory over the Texas Rangers in a Cactus League game on Thursday.

ON THE MOUND: Alex Wood and Julio Urias both ventured to the back fields of Camelback Ranch for their pitching assignments on Thursday. Wood threw five innings and gave up one run against a group of triple-A players from San Diego’s organization. Urias logged three scoreless innings against double-A hitters. While Urias looks bound for extended spring training to limit his innings, Wood is locked into competition with Hyun-Jin Ryu for the final spot in the Dodgers’ rotation. Wood may be punished for his flexibility. The team could either shift him into the bullpen or option him to the minors to keep him stretched out as a starter. Ryu has only appeared in one game in the past two seasons after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2015, but has impressed Dodgers officials with his readiness this spring.

AT THE PLATE: With Dave Roberts away from the team for his father’s funeral, bench coach Bob Geren managed the club. Chase Utley played first base and Logan Forsythe handled third. Forsythe led off the first inning with a single against Dillon Gee. Utley brought them both home with his second home run of the spring. Utley added a single in the third. He scored on a two-run single by Yasiel Puig, who returned to the lineup after getting scratched Monday because of tightness in his left calf.

EXTRA BASES: Adrian Gonzalez expects to return to the lineup Friday. He has been nursing a sore right elbow for most of the spring. Given Gonzalez’s condition, the Dodgers may need to carry Scott Van Slyke on the roster as a backup first baseman.

UP NEXT: Arizona Diamondbacks at Camelback Ranch at 1 p.m. PDT. No TV, no radio.

