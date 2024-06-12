Corey Seager provides the offense as Rangers defeat the Dodgers

Corey Seager starts his home run trot after his three-run shot in the fifth inning.

The first time Dodgers fans saw Corey Seager in the dugout this week, they cheered.

The first time Dodgers fans saw Corey Seager on the field this week, he gave them no choice but to boo.

In his first game as a visiting player at Dodger Stadium — three years since he left the franchise that drafted him, where he first became an All-Star and World Series champion — Seager led the Texas Rangers to a 3-2 win, deciding the game with a three-run home run off Walker Buehler in the top of the fifth inning.

The Dodgers almost salvaged the game in the ninth inning, with the final out coming on a bang-bang play at the plate after Andy Pages ran through a stop sign from third base coach Dino Ebel.

The Dodgers requested a challenge to see if Rangers catcher Jonah Heim was blocking the plate. But after video review, the call was confirmed.

Game over.

Another night at Dodger Stadium, decided by the swing of Corey Seager.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Seager was welcomed back to Chavez Ravine with a warm reception Tuesday, getting a video tribute and extended ovation from his former fan base before the start of this week’s three-game series.

Because of a hamstring injury, however, Seager didn’t play in that game.

Only on Wednesday, in a game that snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak, did Seager actually return to the lineup — and remind his old club of exactly what they let get away.

With the Dodgers leading by one in the fifth inning, thanks to Shohei Ohtani’s 17th home run back in the first, Seager came to the plate with two on (one via an error by newly acquired third baseman Cavan Biggio) and got into a full-count battle with Buehler.

The first payoff pitch: a slider that Seager fouled off.

The next: a dead-red, down-the-middle fastball.

Andy Pages, representing the tying run, is tagged out at the plate by Rangers catcher Jonah Heim to end the game. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Seager didn’t miss.

With an explosive swing and two-handed finish — the same silhouette that defined Seager’s decorated Dodgers career — the slugger belted his go-ahead, three-run blast deep into the right-field pavilion.

It was Seager’s 13th home run of the season. The 60th of his career at Dodger Stadium. And, in what was almost certainly a first for the 30-year-old veteran, triggered a reaction he’d never before received in Southern California.

Boos. Lots of them.