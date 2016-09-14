Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda slated to start against San Francisco next week

The Dodgers have arranged their starting rotation so their three most reliable pitchers will face San Francisco during a three-game series at Dodger Stadium next week.

The current alignment would use Clayton Kershaw on Monday, Rich Hill on Tuesday and Kenta Maeda. The rotation resembles the one the team would likely use in October.

In order to reach the playoffs, the Dodgers will need to hold off San Francisco. This task may not prove difficult. The Giants have collapsed in the second half, mutating from a budding juggernaut into a raging tire fire.

To set the rotation, the Dodgers will start Hill on Thursday in Arizona, Maeda on Friday, Bud Norris on Saturday and Jose De Leon on Sunday. Ross Stripling pitched three innings in relief on Tuesday, and Julio Urias will start a stint in the bullpen in the coming days.

The Giants lead the season series with seven victories in 13 games. After meeting next week, the Dodgers travel to San Francisco on Sept. 30 for the final series of the year.

