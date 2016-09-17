Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen is dealing with wrist stiffness as playoffs approach

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen wore a brace on his right hand after recording his 45th save of 2016 on Friday night, and he sported the brace again a day later when he arrived at Chase Field. Jansen has been dealing with stiffness in his wrist in recent weeks, though both the player and Manager Dave Roberts downplayed the severity of the condition.

“He’s not concerned at all,” Roberts said before Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “It’s more precautionary. The training staff feels the same way.”

Jansen feels “something” when he achieves full extension on some pitches, Roberts said. But the condition does not appear to have affected his velocity. The average velocity on his cutter has improved from 92.6 mph in April to 95.2 mph in September, according to Brooks Baseball.

A pending free agent, Jansen is in line for a sizable payday this winter. Jansen entered Saturday’s game with his lowest earned-run average, 1.84, since his debut season in 2010. He has converted 45 of 51 save opportunities.

Yasmani Grandal is nursing a sore elbow

Roberts revealed that catcher Yasmani Grandal has been dealing with soreness in his right elbow, which is why the team gave him Saturday off.

“It’s something that’s been bothering him for a while, and we just wanted to get ahead of it,” Roberts said. “He wanted to be in there. But I think for the training staff, the best course of action is to give him a day.”

Brett Anderson to be activated next week

After a successful rehab outing on Friday with triple-A Oklahoma City, Brett Anderson (blister) will meet the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday. The team expects to activate him later in the week. He could receive a start after the team clinches the division.

“He’s going to be active,” Roberts said. “I don’t know in what capacity.”

Scott Kazmir (thoracic spinal inflammation) is expected to pitch in the fifth game of Oklahoma City’s playoff series against El Paso if Oklahoma City can force a fifth game. Otherwise, Kazmir would appear in a simulated game.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes

