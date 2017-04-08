Alex Wood set to start in Rich Hill's place for Dodgers on Monday against Cubs

The two pitchers left the dugout and walked into the Coors Field outfield. Rich Hill settled in left field to play catch. Alex Wood ventured into the right-center alley in front of the bullpen. Wood was throwing a bullpen session because of the blister on Hill’s left middle finger, the one he was testing as he threw Saturday.

Wood will start in Hill’s place Monday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. After stretching out during spring training, Wood has made one appearance in relief thus far this season. His fastball touched 95 mph in a dynamic performance against San Diego. Manager Dave Roberts indicated Wood should be able to complete five innings in Chicago.

“It’s just one start,” Wood said. “I’m happy to get a start. I missed one turn, technically, so I’ll enjoy it and hopefully take advantage of the opportunity on Monday. Whatever happens after that happens. I’m glad to be healthy and pitching.”

Roberts described the Dodgers as being “ultra-cautious” with Hill’s blister. Hill is still cleared to throw. Hill tested his curveball, in a low-intensity setting, and felt no irritation on his finger.

“Talking to the trainer, it’s good to have it exposed, so you can build the callus up,” Roberts said.

Roberts indicated the team has not set a timetable for when Hill will throw a bullpen session, though Hill hopes to start next weekend against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Baez expected back at Wrigley

Pedro Baez (bruised wrist) was scheduled to pitch for triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday night, after making his 2017 debut on Friday. The back-to-back assignment represented the final test Baez needed to pass before the Dodgers could recall him from the disabled list.

If Baez did not suffer a setback, Roberts expected to recall him at some point during the series against the Cubs. The team could option Josh Fields or Ross Stripling — or make another type of roster move — to clear room for Baez.

No timetable for Kazmir

Scott Kazmir (left hip strain) threw 45 pitches in a simulated outing Friday at Camelback Ranch, Roberts said. Roberts expected Kazmir to throw a bullpen session in the next few days.

“He’s progressing,” Roberts said. “How rapidly, I don’t know. And when his return is, I don’t know.”

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes