Dodgers place reliever Grant Dayton on disabled list, call up Scott Van Slyke

Scott Van Slyke rejoined the Dodgers on Thursday after spending seven weeks with triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers recalled Van Slyke, a longtime infielder and outfielder on the big league roster, after placing reliever Grant Dayton on the disabled list because of a stiff neck. Dayton has not pitched since June 30. He will be eligible to return after the All-Star break.

Van Slyke was hitting .122 when the team demoted him on May 16. He will contribute off the bench.

“It continues to give us that versatility,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Slyke is a guy I trust on defense anywhere. The bat, to be able to get a hit, hit a homer against a lefty is a good thing. For him to be back in our clubhouse, I know the guys are excited to see him.”

Dayton has a 2.84 earned-run average in nine outings since getting recalled on June 14.

Bellinger gets day off

After hitting four for 28 in his last seven games, All-Star rookie Cody Bellinger received a day off on Thursday. The Dodgers wanted to refresh him as he navigates through this slump.

“We’ve put him through a lot,” Roberts said. “He’s got an abbreviated All-Star break coming up. So I think today was a good day for him to watch a major league game.”

Roberts suggested that Bellinger was been out of rhythm at the plate in recent days. Bellinger has not hit a home run since a two-homer outing against Colorado on June 25.

“They’re making some tough pitches on him,” Roberts said. “But I think he’s a little bit in between in his decision making. Whether he’s being a little overly aggressive, or in between, [trying to figure out] what pitches or what sequence they’re trying to attack him with. Rather than just having an approach, seeing the ball and taking an aggressive swing.

“It happens to all hitters. I’m not too worried about it. I know he’s not too concerned about it.”

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes