Dodgers are hopeful Hyun-Jin Ryu could start next week

Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu will pitch another four-inning simulated game Wednesday, his second simulated outing since the start of the second half. The Dodgers are hoping to give him a start next Monday or Tuesday against Minnesota, manager Dave Roberts said.

Ryu has not pitched since June 28, when he was hit in the left foot by a batted ball.

“He feels good,” Roberts said. “But now we’ve got to find a way to drop him in.”

The Dodgers will stay on their rotation through a four-game series against Atlanta at Dodger Stadium. Brandon McCarthy will start Thursday, followed by Alex Wood, Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw.

Ryu has competed with Kenta Maeda for the fifth spot in the rotation for most of the season. Roberts indicated the Dodgers are not interested in using a six-man rotation.

“For an extended period of time? No,” Roberts said. “But we’ve done that at times this year, for a turn.”

Grant Dayton is close to returning

Left-hander Grant Dayton threw a scoreless inning for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, in his second outing of a rehabilitation assignment. Dayton is recovering from neck stiffness. He has not pitched for the Dodgers since June 30.

Roberts indicated the team would likely activate Dayton during the upcoming homestand, which stretches from July 20 to July 30.

Dayton entered the season as the team’s primary left-handed option out of the bullpen. He has struggled to replicate the success of his rookie season in 2016. His earned-run average has jumped from 2.05 to 3.63.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Dodgers have identified left-handed relief as one of their major areas of concern. The team has engaged in discussion with Baltimore over closer Zach Britton, but could also pursue other left-handers such as Detroit’s Justin Wilson or San Diego’s Brad Hand.

