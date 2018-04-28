Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner takes swings off tee — for real this time

Turner has not played this season after getting drilled by a fastball from Oakland pitcher Kendall Graveman on March 19. His absence has had a sizable effect on the Dodgers' sluggish start. His initial replacement at third base, Logan Forsythe, is also on the disabled list with an injured shoulder. As a group, the Dodgers who have played third base this season had posted a .523 on-base-plus-slugging percentage — the worst in the majors, heading into Friday's games.