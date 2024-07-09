Tyler Glasnow goes on injured list, adding to Dodgers’ starting pitching issues

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow stretches out and throws from the mound during a game against the Angels on June 27 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers rotation has suffered another injury. Tyler Glasnow is going on the injured list because of back tightness, manager Dave Roberts said.

Glasnow’s back issue flared up during a play Sunday against the Brewers.

The team’s initial hope is it’s a minor issue and Roberts said Glasnow could be back shortly after the upcoming All-Star break that ends July 19.

Check back soon for more developments on this breaking news story.