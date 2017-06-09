Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill searching for consistency as Reds come to town

Lost amid the Dodgers’ starting-pitching shuffling this week, with Kenta Maeda moving to the bullpen and Hyun-Jin Ryu solidifying his spot in the rotation, is Rich Hill’s ongoing search for consistency.

After missing a month due to a blister on his left hand, Hill has been unable to find steadiness on the mound. In four starts since returning from the disabled list, Hill has logged only 18 innings. He has a 4.50 ERA in those games, with 19 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Hill was upset with himself after a 10-8 victory over Milwaukee last week, when a ninth-inning rally took him off the hook for a defeat. He sounded frustrated with his inability to find a repeatable delivery, which has led to imprecise location.

“It’s just mechanically finding that same, repetitive motion that I can go to every single time,” Hill said after the game. “Where you can basically close your eyes and throw the ball, and you know where the pitch is going to go. Unfortunately, that just isn’t something I’ve felt for the last little bit.”

He will get another shot to settle down this weekend, as the Dodgers host the Reds. Here are the pitching matchups for the series:

Friday: LHP Rich Hill (2-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. LHP Amir Garrett (3-4, 7.17 ERA).

Saturday: LHP Alex Wood (6-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. RHP Asher Wojciehowski (1-0, 4.50 ERA).

Sunday: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-6, 4.08 ERA) vs. RHP Tim Adleman (4-2, 4.42 ERA).

