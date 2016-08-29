Dodgers lose 8-1 to the Rockies

Monday night was already miserable, a game saturated by rain but absent of Dodgers runs, when Corey Seager came to bat in the seventh inning. Colorado reliever Chris Rusin wound up and fired a 90-mph fastball up and in. Seager checked his swing, but not before the baseball connected with his right hand.

In an 8-1 loss to the Rockies, little of consequence happened for the Dodgers (73-58). Kenta Maeda held the Rockies to two runs but exited after five innings. The offense stranded 11 runners. The team could not build upon the momentum of last week, when they conquered both the Giants and the Cubs in back-to-back series.

But an injury to Seager, a lock for the National League Rookie of the Year and a contender for the Most Valuable Player award, would linger far beyond Monday’s tedium. Seager spun around in pain after the baseball hit him. He hunched at the waist near first base as trainer Nate Lucero visited him.

The Dodgers could soon exhale. Seager passed all the necessary tests. He flexed his hand to loosen up as he prepared to play defense in the bottom of the inning. He watched relievers Adam Liberatore and Pedro Baez combine to give up five runs and let the evening slip away. J.P. Howell allowed the night’s eighth run in the eighth inning.

Maeda rejoined the team after an unusual assignment. To make room on the roster for Sunday starter Brock Stewart, the team optioned Maeda to class-A Arizona League Dodgers. It was a “paper move,” Manager Dave Roberts said, because the Arizona League schedule ended on Sunday, making Maeda eligible to return to face Colorado.

Maeda did not actually have to go to Arizona. But he was not allowed to work out at Dodger Stadium. To keep his arm loose, he played catch in a park in Santa Monica with his interpreter, Will Ireton.

In his rookie season, Maeda has looked unfazed in the thin air of Coors Field. Monday marked his third start at the ballpark. In his first two outings here, he held the Rockies to two runs across 12 innings.

The first inning inspired stress, after Maeda gave up a single to second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and a walk to outfielder Carlos Gonzalez. Maeda pumped his fist when third baseman Nolan Arenado swung through a 2-2 fastball. Howie Kendrick ran down a well-struck drive at the warning track from rookie outfielder David Dahl for the third out.

Maeda traded scoreless innings with Colorado starter Jon Gray. Rain pelted the stadium during the early innings, including a particularly heavy dousing in the third. The game continued without interruption.

The Rockies struck first. Dahl roped a one-out single in the fourth. Two batters later, with two outs and a runner at first, Maeda threw a thigh-high, two-strike slider to catcher Nick Hundley. Hundley sent the ball over the left-field fence.

Gray stranded eight Dodgers in the first five innings. He lost command in the fifth, issuing a walk to Howie Kendrick and drilling Seager in the right calf with an 89-mph slider. But Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon slid across the grass to rob Adrian Gonzalez of a hit. When Gray hung a curveball to Yasmani Grandal, Grandal swung just underneath it, flying out to right.

The woes continued in the sixth. Gray hit another batter, Rob Segedin, with a two-out curveball. Roberts sent Enrique Hernandez to hit for Maeda. Hernandez missed a slider for the third strike.

