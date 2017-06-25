Dodgers rally from five runs down, scoring five times on wild pitches, to rout the Rockies

Yasmani Grandal stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning on Sunday with the bases loaded, two outs, and the Dodgers trailing the Colorado Rockies by two runs.

In the span of a six-pitch at-bat that ended with Grandal striking out on an Adam Ottavino breaking ball, three runs crossed the plate, two on a single wild pitch, giving the Dodgers the lead and Grandal what has to be the most productive out in baseball history.

Folks, you can’t make this stuff up.

The Dodgers rode the unconventional rally, another multi-homer game from rookie phenom Cody Bellinger, a five-run rally in the eighth and a five-out save by Kenley Jansen to a 12-6, come-from-behind victory, giving them 10 straight wins and 16 wins in their last 17 games.

As if the seventh wasn’t absurd enough, during the eighth inning the Dodgers scored two more runs on wild pitches and two on Bellinger’s National League-leading 24th homer, which led to a curtain call for the rookie phenom, as well as Jansen’s first career double and RBI, a hit that came off Rockies closer Greg Holland.

The Dodgers trailed, 5-0, in the third inning when Chris Taylor walked, Enrique Hernandez lined a two-run homer to right-center, Justin Turner doubled and Bellinger crushed a two-run homer to right-center field to pull the Dodgers to within 5-4.

Colorado tacked on a run against reliever Ross Stripling in the fifth inning when Nolan Arenado singled, Mark Reynolds walked and Ian Desmond lined a two-out RBI single to center for a 6-4 lead.

Two stellar defensive plays by the Dodgers saved runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Taylor, the left fielder, threw out Alexi Amarista at the plate to end the sixth; Amarista was trying to score on DJ LeMahieu’s single.

With two on and two outs in the seventh, Bellinger, who started in right field, raced to the gap and made a diving catch of Pat Valaika’s drive to end the inning.

Then came the wacky bottom of the seventh.

Colorado left-hander Jake McGee, who struck out the side in the sixth, struck out Hernandez to open the seventh. Turner singled to left before Bellinger flied out to center. Logan Forsythe doubled to left, advanding Turner to third.

Rockies manager Bud Black summoned Ottavino to face Austin Barnes, who took a borderline full-count pitch on the outside corner for ball four to load the bases.

Ottavino’s first pitch to Grandal skipped by catcher Tony Wolters, allowing Turner to score to cut the deficit to 6-5 while the other two runners to advanced. Ottavino’s 2-and-2 pitch to Grandal was low and inside and again bounced by Wolters, who was unable to locate the ball immediately.

Forsythe scored easily from third. Barnes, who was on second, raced around third and slid into the plate before Wolters could even make a throw, giving the Dodgers a 7-6 lead. Grandal then struck out to end the inning.

The Dodgers blew the game open in the eighth, and Jansen, despite issuing his first walk of the season, threw a scoreless ninth for his 17th save, ending a 4-hour 19-minute game that did not start well for the Dodgers.

A team that could do no wrong for 2 1/2 weeks did nothing right for the first 2 1/2 innings Sunday.

Starter Brandon McCarthy appeared to suffer a recurrence of the “yips” that derailed his 2016 season last August, walking Mark Reynolds to open the second inning and throwing three wild pitches — all of them several feet wide of the strike zone — that allowed Reynolds to take second, third and home for a 1-0 lead.

Raimel Tapia walked, took second on a wild pitch and third on an infield single by Ian Desmond, a ground ball that was headed right to Barnes at second before Forsythe, who was making his 16th career start at first, ranged too far to his right to field it.

Grandal’s throw to second on a stolen base hit Desmond and caromed into shallow left field, allowing Tapia to score for a 2-0 lead. Wolters’ RBI single to right made it 3-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Joc Pederson hit a towering popup to shallow right field that LeMahieu, the Rockies’ second baseman, lost in the sun. The ball dropped for a double. Pederson slid into second. When he saw no one was covering third, Pederson made a dash for it.

But the Rockies recovered, with pitcher Tyler Anderson racing to third in time to take a throw from Nolan Arenado and swipe a tag on Pederson to end the inning.