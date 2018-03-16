Royals rout Dodgers, 14-8

EXTRA BASES: See Clayton Kershaw for free? The Dodgers have not decided whether Kershaw will start a major league or minor league exhibition Sunday; the minor league games are free. … Seager is expected to play shortstop Friday, for the first time in a Cactus League game this year. The Dodgers have held him back as he rehabilitates a sore elbow. … Pitcher Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' top prospect, is scheduled to return from minor league camp to start Friday's game. He is expected to return to minor league camp thereafter.