Royals rout Dodgers, 14-8

The Dodgers lost to the Kansas City Royals. 14-8, at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers are 11-10-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Yasmani Grandal hit his fourth home run this spring, tying Matt Kemp for the team lead. … Corey Seager hit his first home run. … Andrew Toles and Joc Pederson are the left-handed candidates for the left-field platoon. Toles had another hit; he's batting .333. Pederson had another hitless afternoon; he's batting .143.
ON THE MOUND: In the Dodgers' 22nd spring game, and by design, closer Kenley Jansen made his Cactus League debut. He pitched a perfect inning and said he expected to pitch in three more Cactus League games, then on back-to-back days in the Freeway Series. Jansen pitched 6 1/3 innings last spring. … Reliever Josh Fields also made his Cactus League debut with a scoreless inning.
EXTRA BASES: See Clayton Kershaw for free? The Dodgers have not decided whether Kershaw will start a major league or minor league exhibition Sunday; the minor league games are free. … Seager is expected to play shortstop Friday, for the first time in a Cactus League game this year. The Dodgers have held him back as he rehabilitates a sore elbow. … Pitcher Walker Buehler, the Dodgers' top prospect, is scheduled to return from minor league camp to start Friday's game. He is expected to return to minor league camp thereafter.
UP NEXT: Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, on Friday at 1 p.m. at Salt River Fields. TV: None. Radio: None.
