Dodgers defeat the White Sox, 5-3, in exhibition opener

The Dodgers defeated the Chicago White Sox, 5-3, in their exhibition season opener Saturday before 8,474 fans at Camelback Ranch.

AT THE PLATE: Brett Eibner became the first Dodger to hit a home run this spring when he took deep White Sox pitcher Giovanni Soto deep. Eibner, an athletic outfielder, figures to provide depth with triple-A Oklahoma City . . . The top of the lineup, led by new addition Logan Forsythe, generated a three-run splurge in the third inning. Forsythe hit a one-out double off pitcher Chris Beck. Corey Seager walked and Justin Turner delivered an RBI single. After an RBI double by Yasmani Grandal, Turner scored on a groundout by outfielder Franklin Gutierrez . . . Scott Van Slyke provided an RBI single in the seventh inning.

ON THE MOUND: Entering the game after Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood, Josh Ravin struck out two but allowed a run on a hit and a wild pitch. Ravin is competing to make the Dodgers bullpen. He may be hamstrung by his minor league options, which would allow the team to stash him with triple-A Oklahoma City at the start of the season.

EXTRA BASES: Manager Dave Roberts sounded pleased about the progress of Scott Kazmir and Hyun-Jin Ryu, each of whom threw live batting practice Friday. Both are slated to throw another round of live batting practice before being scheduled to pitch in a game. . . . Forsythe batted leadoff Saturday, but Roberts suggested outfielders Andre Ethier and Andrew Toles also could draw that assignment. Before Ethier fractured his leg last spring, the Dodgers intended to use him as the leadoff man against right-handed pitchers. . . . Chris Taylor played center field Saturday, as the team tries to increase his versatility. Taylor is battling Enrique Hernandez and Charlie Culberson for a utility spot on the bench.

