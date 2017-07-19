Dodgers stay hot with a 9-1 victory over the White Sox in rain-shortened game

A day after manager Dave Roberts chided his players for lackluster at-bats, the Dodgers offense erupted in a 9-1 victory over the White Sox to extend the team’s winning streak to 11. Only the rain could save their hosts — the game was called after seven innings due to a summer storm at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Dodgers had done enough damage already. The lineup hit four home runs off White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon in four innings, including a pair by Enrique Hernandez. After Rodon’s departure, the group strung together five consecutive hits in a four-run rally in the fifth. Kenta Maeda (8-4, 4.23 earned-run average) gave up one run in five innings.

Roberts holds his group to a high standard. On pace for 113 wins, the Dodgers (66-29) understand they could coast to a five consecutive National League West title. But the team intends to stay sharp during the summer. Wednesday met Roberts’ expectations.

The Dodgers did not let Rodon ease into the evening. The third pitch of the game was a waist-high changeup. Chris Taylor belted it over the left-field fence for his 11th homer of the season.

Maeda gave up a game-tying homer in the bottom of the first. White Sox outfielder Melky Cabrera turned on an 89-mph fastball. The solo shot soared over Yasiel Puig’s head in right field.

The deadlock did not last for long. Hernandez punished Rodon for a hanging slider to start the second. Two innings later, Rodon tried to disarm Hernandez with fastballs. He threw four in a row. Hernandez volleyed the last one out to left-center field.

Rodon could not finish the fourth. After a single by Taylor, Seager crushed a 97-mph fastball.

Rodon was done. The Dodgers were not. The sixth inning was a clinic for efficiency: Puig doubled. Trayce Thompson doubled. Taylor doubled. Seager singled. Justin Turner ended the flurry with another RBI single. The rain ended the Dodgers’ chances of adding to the lead.

SHORT HOPS: Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Dodgers next Monday against Minnesota. Ryu has not pitched since getting hit in the left foot by a comebacker on June 28 against the Angels. The Dodgers will use six starting pitchers for one turn through the rotation, manager Dave Roberts said.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes