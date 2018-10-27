Advertisement

World Series: Here's a quick look at the Game 4 pitchers

Houston Mitchell
By
Oct 27, 2018 | 5:00 AM
World Series: Here's a quick look at the Game 4 pitchers
Rich Hill (Matt Slocum / AP)

Game 4 of the World Series will feature Rich Hill of the Dodgers taking on Nathan Eovaldi of the Boston Red Sox. Here’s a statistical look at each pitcher.

Rich Hill

Advertisement

Age: 38

Contract: In second year of three-year, $48-million contract

2018 stats: 11-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.123 WHIP

Lifetime stats: 61-41, 3.91 ERA, 1.231 WHIP

2018 postseason: 0-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.646 WHIP

Lifetime postseason: 1-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.432 WHIP

2018 home stats: 5-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.216 WHIP

2018 road stats: 6-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.038 WHIP

Lifetime in Dodger Stadium: 14-10, 2.79 ERA, 1.089 WHIP

Lifetime vs. Red Sox: 0-0, 12.86 ERA, 2.571 WHIP (six relief appearances, one start)

Red Sox batters vs. Hill (lifetime)

Mookie Betts, 1 for 1

Eduado Nunez, .444 (4 for 9), 1 double, 1 homer, 2 RBIs

Brandon Phillips*, .294 (5 for 17), 2 doubles, 2 RBIs

Advertisement

J.D. Martinez, .273 (3 for 11), 1 double, 1 homer, 2 RBIs

Steve Pearce, .273 (3 for 11), 1 RBI

Ian Kinsler, 1 for 7

Mitch Moreland, 0 for 2

Brock Holt, 0 for 1

*Not on postseason roster

Nathan Eovaldi

Age: 28

Contract: Final year of two-year, $4-million deal

2018 stats: 6-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.126 WHIP

Lifetime stats: 44-53, 4.16 ERA, 1.348 WHIP

2018 postseason: 2-0, 1.65 ERA, 0.857 WHIP

Lifetime postseason: 2-0, 1.65 ERA, 0.857 WHIP

2018 home stats: 4-1, 2.06 ERA, 0.875 WHIP

2018 road stats: 2-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.317 WHIP

Lifetime in Dodger Stadium: 0-5, 5.35 ERA, 1.448 WHIP

Lifetime vs. Dodgers: 0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.700 WHIP

Dodgers batters vs. Eovaldi (lifetime)

Yasmani Grandal, 2 for 5

Brian Dozier, .333 (5 for 15), 1 homer, 3 RBIs

Chase Utley*: .250 (6 for 24), 3 doubles, 7 RBIs

David Freese, .167 (2 for 12), 1 double

Matt Kemp, 1 for 6

Alex Wood, .125 (1 for 8), 2 RBIs

Manny Machado, .100 (1 for 10), 1 homer, 1 RBI

Yasiel Puig, 0 for 5

Max Muncy, 0 for 2

Cody Bellinger, 0 for 1

Enrique Hernandez, 0 for 1

Joc Pederson, 0 for 1

Justin Turner, 0 for 1

*Not on postseason roster

Advertisement
Advertisement