World Series: Here's a quick look at the Game 4 pitchers

Game 4 of the World Series will feature Rich Hill of the Dodgers taking on Nathan Eovaldi of the Boston Red Sox. Here’s a statistical look at each pitcher.
Rich Hill
Age: 38
Contract: In second year of three-year, $48-million contract
2018 stats: 11-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.123 WHIP
Lifetime stats: 61-41, 3.91 ERA, 1.231 WHIP
2018 postseason: 0-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.646 WHIP
Lifetime postseason: 1-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.432 WHIP
2018 home stats: 5-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.216 WHIP
2018 road stats: 6-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.038 WHIP
Lifetime in Dodger Stadium: 14-10, 2.79 ERA, 1.089 WHIP
Lifetime vs. Red Sox: 0-0, 12.86 ERA, 2.571 WHIP (six relief appearances, one start)
Red Sox batters vs. Hill (lifetime)
Mookie Betts, 1 for 1
Eduado Nunez, .444 (4 for 9), 1 double, 1 homer, 2 RBIs
Brandon Phillips*, .294 (5 for 17), 2 doubles, 2 RBIs
J.D. Martinez, .273 (3 for 11), 1 double, 1 homer, 2 RBIs
Steve Pearce, .273 (3 for 11), 1 RBI
Ian Kinsler, 1 for 7
Mitch Moreland, 0 for 2
Brock Holt, 0 for 1
*Not on postseason roster
Nathan Eovaldi
Age: 28
Contract: Final year of two-year, $4-million deal
2018 stats: 6-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.126 WHIP
Lifetime stats: 44-53, 4.16 ERA, 1.348 WHIP
2018 postseason: 2-0, 1.65 ERA, 0.857 WHIP
Lifetime postseason: 2-0, 1.65 ERA, 0.857 WHIP
2018 home stats: 4-1, 2.06 ERA, 0.875 WHIP
2018 road stats: 2-6, 5.14 ERA, 1.317 WHIP
Lifetime in Dodger Stadium: 0-5, 5.35 ERA, 1.448 WHIP
Lifetime vs. Dodgers: 0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.700 WHIP
Dodgers batters vs. Eovaldi (lifetime)
Yasmani Grandal, 2 for 5
Brian Dozier, .333 (5 for 15), 1 homer, 3 RBIs
Chase Utley*: .250 (6 for 24), 3 doubles, 7 RBIs
David Freese, .167 (2 for 12), 1 double
Matt Kemp, 1 for 6
Alex Wood, .125 (1 for 8), 2 RBIs
Manny Machado, .100 (1 for 10), 1 homer, 1 RBI
Yasiel Puig, 0 for 5
Max Muncy, 0 for 2
Cody Bellinger, 0 for 1
Enrique Hernandez, 0 for 1
Joc Pederson, 0 for 1
Justin Turner, 0 for 1
*Not on postseason roster