Dodgers give the ball to Walker Buehler for another crucial game

Friday will not be the first time the Dodgers will rely on the poised 24-year-old Buehler to perform in a high-stakes spot after a season spent digging out of holes. They turned to him every five days down the regular season’s stretch to help keep them afloat in the National League West race. He responded with one of baseball’s best second halves, tapping into his ace-level potential, which supplied the confidence to give him the ball in Game 163 to seal the division title before going to him in their first road playoff game and again on the road in Milwaukee with the season on the line last week.