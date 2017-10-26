Home runs are flying in the World Series; does the weather get an assist?

Through the first 14 innings of this World Series, six of the seven runs the Dodgers and Astros had scored came on home runs.

Turns out the teams were just getting warmed up — with warm being the operative word.

Over the final four innings of Houston’s 7-6 win in Game 2 Wednesday, the Dodgers and Astros combined for six more, a power display some Home Run Derbies would have trouble matching.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who homered in Game 1, said the scorching October temperatures may have something to do with that.

“When it’s that hot here, the ball does travel a lot better,” said Turner, whose home run barely cleared the wall. “If it’s 10 degrees cooler, that’s probably a routine fly ball.”

Added Dodger manager Dave Roberts: “The ball seemed like it was carrying.”

It was 93 degrees at the first pitch Wednesday, 10 degrees cooler than it was at Tuesday’s first pitch. But with the air still, it felt much warmer — especially late in the game, when the temperature dropped into the low 80s.

The ball kept jumping.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise in the Year of the Home Run — when the 30 big-league teams combined to shatter the record for homers in a regular season — that home runs should dominate the postseason too. Dodger Stadium used to be known a pitcher’s park, but not in recent seasons.

That didn’t hold this season, with the Dodgers establishing a franchise record with 221 home runs.

Could it be global warming?

“This was a night when the ball was flying,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

Joc Pederson got things started in the fifth with a two-out home run off Justin Verlander that nearly scraped the wall on its way out. An inning later, Corey Seager hit a two-run homer, just the second hit Verlander allowed in six innings.

“I think the heat effected the home runs,” Verlander said during a post-game news conference. “Dodger Stadium is famous for the ball not carrying at night. That didn’t seem to be the case tonight.”

Seager’s blast wasn’t even close to being the last homer on the night.

Marwin Gonzalez hit one off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to lead off the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. Then Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa started the 10th with homers a pitch apart, only to see Yasiel Puig pull the Dodgers close in the bottom of the inning with one of his own.

The teams exchanged homers again in the 11th, with George Springer hitting one for Houston and Charlie Culberson getting one for the Dodgers.

Culberson’s was the eighth of the game but Springer’s came with a man aboard, and that proved to be the difference in the first World Series win in Astros history.

“Getting this win was hard,” an exhausted Hinch said. “These players don’t quit.”

CAPTION It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. It's been 29 years since the Dodgers have played in the World Series. We asked some die-hard fans to describe what it would mean if the team won it all. CAPTION Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?" Fans waiting for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros answer the question, "Who's your favorite Dodger?"

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Follow Kevin Baxter on Twitter @kbaxter11

ALSO:

Dodgers head to Houston, where Astros have been unbeatable

Fan in Dodgers jersey who jumped into Astros bullpen arrested

Column: Astros get the must-win game they need over the Dodgers and — BAM — it's a World Series