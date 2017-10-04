Ducks' Patrick Eaves and Ryan Miller could start the season on injured reserve

Add two more names to the growing list of key Ducks currently on injured reserve.

Patrick Eaves (lower-body injury) was slated to skate alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry on the top line after producing 11 goals in 20 games last season. However, he didn't practice Wednesday and is questionable for the team's season opener Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Ryan Miller, a former Vezina Trophy winner, was signed to provide an upgrade in net behind John Gibson, but he's battling an upper-body injury. So on Wednesday, it was Reto Berra who manned the goal opposite Gibson. Miller is day to day and since he wouldn't be starting on Thursday anyway, he could be available to suit up.

"I thought [their recoveries] would be shorter than what they are now," coach Randy Carlyle said.

Both Eaves and Miller are eligible to be activated from injured reserve whenever they're deemed healthy. The Ducks had to trim the roster to 23 by Tuesday's deadline, so if either man comes off the list in time for Thursday's contest, a corresponding move will have to be made.

The team did receive some good news, though. Getzlaf, who left practice last week with the lower-body ailment, participated fully Wednesday, and the captain appears ready for opening night.

Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen aren't expected to return until November; each is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum. Ryan Kesler, who had hip surgery in June, won't be back until December at the earliest.

