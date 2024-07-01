NHL free agency: Steven Stamkos goes to Nashville; Kings add roster depth

The Nashville Predators made a big splash as NHL free agency opened Monday by signing Stanley Cup champions Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault amid a jaw-dropping series of moves topping $100 million that made Smashville the center of attention across hockey.

Stamkos left Tampa Bay after 16 seasons that included winning the Stanley Cup twice and making two other trips to the final. He signed a four-year contract with Nashville worth $32 million.

“When I became GM of the Predators, I said many times that I was looking to add ‘serial winners’ to our franchise, and there is perhaps no one who fits that mold more than Steven Stamkos,” general manager Barry Trotz said. “We’re incredibly excited to sign a Hall of Fame player and person on what is now a massive day for the future of our organization. Having twice won the Stanley Cup as a captain, Steven is a proven winner and leader who will make us a better team on the ice with his production and in the locker room as someone for our younger players to learn from.”

Advertisement

Marchessault, the 2023 playoff MVP and another standout veteran forward, got a five-year deal worth $27.5 million, according to a person familiar with the contract. The Predators also signed defenseman Brady Skjei to a $49-million, seven-year contract and goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a $3-million, two-year contract, according to two others with knowledge of the moves.

All three spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been announced. Wedgewood is expected to spell franchise goalie Juuse Saros, whose long-term contract extension could be finalized this week.

Marchessault was an original member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and helped them reach the final twice and win the Stanley Cup last year. He is coming off scoring a career-high 42 goals and, like Stamkos, was one of his team’s most recognizable faces.