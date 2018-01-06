Ducks blow game against Flames 3-2 in final seconds

Dougie Hamilton scored with 16 seconds left to lift the Calgary Flames over the Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Hamilton took a pass from Micheal Ferland and tucked a shot past John Gibson to give the Flames their third straight win.

Ferland and Mark Giordano also scored for the Flames, while Mike Smith made 27 save for his 17th win.

Jakob Silfverberg and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the third for the Ducks, who trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes. Gibson made 28 saves.

Giordano had a great chance to open the scoring 27 seconds into the first period when he one-timed a pass from Matthew Tkachuk, but Gibson kicked out his left pad to make the save.

Ferland gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 7:51 when he converted a feed from Johnny Gaudreau, who pounced on a turnover by Brandon Montour to set up the goal.

Just 44 seconds later, Giordano's point shot deflected off Kevin Bieksa and past a stunned Gibson.

Silfverberg nearly scored in the second period, but Smith got just enough of the shot with his glove before the puck bounced off the post behind him.

Silfverberg scored a short-handed goal 2:56 into the third when he skated into the Calgary zone and cut into the slot before slipping a shot through Smith's legs.

Getzlaf pulled the Ducks even at 6:50 of the third when he blasted a slap shot from the high slot into the top corner, blocker side behind Smith.

