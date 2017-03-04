What we learned from the Ducks' 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs

Ricky didn’t lose that number. He actually added to it, while the Ducks officially put the bye week behind them.

Rickard Rakell, affectionately known as “Ricky” or “Raks,” continued his remarkably efficient season with two goals, his team-leading 25th and 26th, and goalie Jonathan Bernier exacted some revenge against his former team with 37 saves.

The Ducks’ 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs also had added importance because it was Anaheim’s first game out of the bye week.

Here’s what we learned:

Bernier has a firmer grip on the net

Simply getting four consecutive starts is significant for Bernier, who has been relegated to sparse spot duty for most of the season.

He’s a veteran who has been nothing but professional with his backup role, and this latest stretch shows he can handle the No.1 role with John Gibson still out.

Bernier has won two of his last three starts, and Friday was his first game against Toronto since it traded him last summer.

He made a quality save on James van Riemsdyk in the opening minutes, which helped him get more comfortable.

“I felt really good in warmup, and I had a good morning skate,” Bernier said. “I knew they like to be patient with the puck on the power play and try those cross-ice passes, so I just kind of held my ground on those power plays.”

Corey Perry isn’t going to score goals from the penalty box

Perry practically had to pay rent on the box because of three minor penalties, the last two in succession in the second period. The first two penalties were careless high-stick infractions that occur from time to time but usually not twice in the same game. The last was a tripping penalty in Toronto’s end.

It was a forgettable game all around for Perry, who missed a wide-open chance on the power play in the first period. The Ducks really need him to get going — he has three goals since Jan.12 — and he’s not going to do that spending six minutes in the penalty box.

They cannot break out of a power play slump if they do not get power plays

Teams on the second game of a back-to-back sequence are often fatigued and forced into penalties, but that wasn’t the case for Toronto after it played the Kings on Thursday.

The Ducks induced only one penalty, a trip by Mitchell Marner, for the game. Ducks Coach Randy Carlyle has mentioned how their power play, now 1-for-33 since the start of February, has drained them.

But Carlyle looked at the bright side in 10 players making the scoresheet.

“We didn’t have any power-play goals, but we starve for five-on-five goals,” Carlyle said. “Hopefully that’s a sign that we can spread our offense out with each line making a contribution.”