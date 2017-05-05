Ducks honor Ruslan Salei as family marks franchise's march to the Stanley Cup

Ruslan Salei occupies a special place in Ducks history.

In addition to being a well-liked player, the defenseman memorably scored the overtime goal in Game 3 of the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals for the Ducks’ first win of the series.

He died in a 2011 plane crash with the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl team of the Kontinental Hockey League.

But there is a photo of Salei directly across from the entrance to the Ducks’ locker room. His family still lives in Orange County, and the Ducks honored Salei’s memory Thursday by having his widow, Beth Ann, and his children — Alexis, Sandro and Ava — take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the franchise implemented for the current playoffs.

Banners numbered 1 through 16 are hung around the upper bowl of Honda Center, each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Former players and their families have crossed off each victory as the Ducks have advanced. Salei’s family marked off the No. 11 banner after the Ducks’ Game 4 win Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Drafted ninth by the Ducks in 1996, Salei played in Anaheim from 1997 to 2006. The Ducks gave a video tribute to Salei when he later returned to Honda Center as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, a recognition typically reserved only for members from the Ducks’ 2007 Stanley Cup team.