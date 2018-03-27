Ducks sign Troy Terry to entry-level deal

When the Ducks drafted Troy Terry in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, the selection was a mere afterthought.
A lot has changed in three years, though. Terry went on to star for the University of Denver, and also for Team USA, both in the Junior Championship and last month in the Olympic Games.
With his university eliminated from the NCAA men's hockey tournament on Sunday, the Ducks moved quickly to sign Terry to a three-year, entry-level deal, they announced Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
It's possible the right wing will make his NHL debut Tuesday when the Ducks complete a four-game trip against the Vancouver Canucks.
Terry is the second Olympian to join the Ducks after veteran Chris Kelly, who served as Team Canada's captain in Pyeongchang, signed with the club last month.
The 20-year-old Terry produced 48 points in 39 games this season and helped lead the University of Denver to its second straight NCHC conference championship. He registered seven points during the university's five-game stay in the tournament and also put up five points during Team USA's Olympic run.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Terry could begin his professional career with the Ducks' minor league affiliate in San Diego if he doesn't suit up against the Canucks.