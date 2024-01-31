Frank Vatrano’s goal makes Ducks a winner in overtime

Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger, left, and Sharks center Luke Kunin battle for the puck in the second period.

Troy Terry tied it with 1:01 remaining in regulation and assisted on Frank Vatrano’s goal with 52 seconds left in overtime in the Ducks’ 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Vatrano, the Ducks representative in the NHL All-Star Game this weekend, put a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen for his 22nd goal of the season and Anaheim’s third win in four games.

Terry beat Kahkonen with a wrist shot with plenty of traffic around the net.

Isac Lundestrom also scored for Anaheim and John Gibson made 26 saves. Adam Henrique also extended his points steak to six games with an assist on Terry’s goal.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for the third straight game for San Jose. Anthony Duclair also scored for the Sharks and Kahkonen stopped 31 shots.

Vlasic’s slap shot from the point with 2:03 left in the second gave the Sharks a 2-1 advantage and made him the fourth NHL defenseman age 36 or older in the last 10 years to have a goals streak of at least three games. The others were Brent Burns (2022-23, 2021-22), Dan Boyle (2013-14) and Zdeno Chara (2013-14).

All five of Vlasic’s goals this season have come in his last nine games.

Lundestrom opened the scoring when he put in a rebound 2:12 into the game. It was the Swedish forward’s second goal of the season after he missed the first 36 games due to a torn Achilles he suffered during offseason training.

Duclair evened it on the power play at 6:59 and picked up his first point in seven games when he put in a rebound from the slot. Shakir Mukhamadullin pick up his first NHL point with an assist. Mukhamadullin, playing in his third NHL game, was the 20th overall pick by New Jersey in 2020 and was traded to the Sharks last year as part of the Timo Meier trade.

Tomas Hertl, the Sharks’ representative to the All-Star Game, missed his second straight game due to a lower-body injury. Forward Alexander Barabanov was injured during the second period and did not return.

Up next

The Ducks host Edmonton on Feb. 9.