Ducks set to face struggling Canadiens on the road

Update: The Ducks' bid for a season-best four-game winning streak was thwarted Thursday by the Ottawa Senators, who scored a power-play goal in overtime. Still, the Ducks have now picked up points in four consecutive games as they push for the postseason, and they continue Saturday with the third leg of a five-game road trip. The Habs have been an utter disappointment this season and are below .500. They also are riding a three-game losing streak. ... The Ducks hosted the Canadiens in the seventh game of the season and routed them 6-2 at home. That was back when the Ducks were injury ravaged (they sport a far more fierce lineup now). Adam Henrique, who was acquired in a trade in November, saw his six-game point streak end Thursday. ... John Gibson remains day to day, so Ryan Miller figures to get the nod in goal. He was stellar against the Senators (30 saves on 32 shots) and the 37-year-old has been effective in spot duty all season.