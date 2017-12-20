Ducks prepare to play a road game against the New York Islanders

DUCKS UP NEXT
AT N.Y. ISLANDERS
When: Thursday, 4 p.m. PST.
On the air: Prime Ticket; Radio; 830
Update: The Islanders have two 40-point producers in John Tavares and Josh Bailey. The linemates are tied for third place in the NHL with 42 a piece. Anders Lee, who also plays on the top unit, has 36 points. The Ducks have just two players who have eclipsed the 20-point mark, and one of them, Corey Perry (22), remains sidelined with a knee injury. Rickard Rakell (8-13-21) is the other. ... The Isles rank second in the NHL with 121 goals, but their 120 goals allowed owns the same ranking. ... The Ducks reassigned Joseph Blandisi to San Diego on Wednesday, hours before the league's holiday roster freeze went into effect. ... Defenseman Brandon Montour, who ranks third on the Ducks with 16 points, was a surprise healthy scratch in Tuesday's defeat to the New York Rangers. ... Ryan Getzlaf added another assist Tuesday to maintain his point-per-game pace. ... The Ducks topped the Islanders 3-2 in their previous meeting this season.