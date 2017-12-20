Ducks prepare to play a road game against the New York Islanders

Bill Kostroun / Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) and New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) vie for the puck during the first period on Tuesday.

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) and New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) vie for the puck during the first period on Tuesday. (Bill Kostroun / Associated Press)