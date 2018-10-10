Advertisement

Up next for the Ducks: Wednesday vs. Arizona

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Oct 09, 2018 | 5:05 PM
Up next for the Ducks: Wednesday vs. Arizona
Arizona Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) and Ducks' Ben Street (46) chase the puck during the third period on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

When: 7 p.m.

On the air: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

Advertisement

Update: The Ducks are 3-0-0, thanks in large part to the play of goalie John Gibson. He has given up four goals on 95 shots and made 41 saves in a 1-0 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday in Arizona. The Coyotes have yet to score in two games this season and haven’t played since Saturday. The Ducks assigned left wing Pontus Aberg to the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League. Aberg, claimed on waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 1, played in the Ducks’ opener against San Jose last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement