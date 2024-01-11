Ducks’ Trevor Zegras expected to miss six to eight weeks with a broken ankle

Ducks forward Trevor Zegras falls to the ice after sustaining a broken ankle against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Ducks center Trevor Zegras is expected to be sidelined six to eight weeks after breaking his left ankle Tuesday night at Nashville.

The Ducks revealed the injury Thursday, saying Zegras will have surgery. He hit the boards feet-first after Nashville forward Juuso Parssinen’s stick caught in his skates.

The team also said rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has a separated shoulder and will be out about six weeks. He also was injured in the Ducks’ 5-3 victory in Nashville, taking a hit from Michael McCarron.

Advertisement

Zegras has four goals and three assists in 20 games this season, missing 20 games because of a lower-body injury. Mintyukov has two goals and 17 assists in 40 games.

In Mintyukov’s place, Robert Hagg was in the lineup Thursday night at Carolina for his season debut and first game with Anaheim. The Ducks traded defenseman Jamie Drysdale to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.