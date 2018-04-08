What we learned from the Ducks' 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes

The Ducks were eliminated by the Predators in each of the last two playoffs, falling in the conference final last year and in the first round in 2016, and this season's Predators are better than last season's Stanley Cup runner-up version. Getting home-ice advantage could be crucial for the Ducks, who won their last seven games at Honda Center and were 14-1-2 in their last 17 home games. The winner of the Ducks-Sharks series will face the winner of the Vegas-Kings series, creating the potential for another Kings-Ducks series. Their first encounter, in a second-round series in 2014, was stellar. But first, the Sharks will present a formidable challenge for the Ducks.