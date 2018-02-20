Ducks shut out division-leading Golden Knights

NOTES: The Golden Knights, who have scored a power-play goal in 12 of the last 14 games, were 0 for 2 with a man advantage. The Golden Knights were without Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (injured reserve), Shea Theodore (scratch), James Neal (scratch) and Brendan Lepsic (healthy scratch). Prior to the game, Vegas recalled forwards Stefan Matteau and Tomas Hyka from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. Anaheim's Ondrej Kase is two games shy of 100 for his career.