Ducks clinch sixth straight playoff berth with win over Wild

NOTES: With Fowler out and Kevin Bieksa still recovering from surgery on his left hand, D Andy Welinski appeared in his fifth career NHL game for Anaheim. Welinski had been down in the AHL since Dec. 19. Minnesota F Luke Kunin had surgery Tuesday repairing a torn ligament in his left knee. He will need 6-7 months of recovery time, the team said. He was hurt March 4 in a game against Detroit. Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau lost at Honda Center for the first time in three visits since the Ducks fired him in 2016 after a first-round exit from the playoffs. Boudreau won a division title in each of his four full seasons in Anaheim.