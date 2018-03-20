Kings win in Minnesota with wild comeback

NOTES: Los Angeles F Trevor Lewis left the game with an upper body injury and did not return. Kings D Derek Forbort left the game in the first after he was cut near his ear by Zach Parise's skate but did return in the second. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Staal could join Gordie Howe as the only players in NHL history with at least nine seasons between 40-goal campaigns. Staal has his most since scoring 40 in 2008-09. Los Angeles C Alex Iafallo was scratched for the first time since Jan. 4, a span of 32 games. Andy Andreoff was in the lineup after being scratched 11 games in a row. Minnesota got three assists from its defensemen. Wild defenseman have now accounted for 36 goals and 142 assists this season. Their 178 points from the blue line is second only to Nashville's 181 this season.