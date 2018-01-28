NHL All-Stars would prefer to be Olympians

Peter Laviolette, coach of the Nashville Predators and the Central Division team here, is a two-time U.S. Olympian. He admitted to having mixed feelings about the NHL's skipping Pyeongchang. "The Olympics are a pretty special event, the best players in the country representing their country. The NHL has the best players in the world, so to not go, I think you're removing that," he said. "It does provide a little bit more stability [to the season]. It reduces the risk of injury. It reduces the travel on the players and the physical tax on the players that can happen by going over to the Olympics. And the next breath, whenever I watch it on TV or I'm fortunate enough to be working it, it's the best players in the world and it's pretty awesome."