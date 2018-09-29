Speed and scoring is increasing in the NHL, but it could all come to a grinding halt in 2020

After a rare season in which there were no coaching changes, six jobs were shuffled over the summer. The most prominent move was Cup-winning coach Barry Trotz leaving the Washington Capitals for the New York Islanders following a dispute over his post-championship salary. He was replaced by his former assistant, Todd Reirden. Former Carolina coach Bill Peters landed in Calgary, which last season couldn’t overcome a succession of injuries to key players. Carolina replaced him with Rod Brind’Amour, who has no NHL coaching experience. University of Denver coach Jim Montgomery made the jump to the NHL to Dallas, which has missed the playoffs the last two seasons, and former Boston University coach David Quinn will make his NHL coaching debut with the New York Rangers, who also missed the playoffs last season.