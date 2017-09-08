St. John Bosco, after a dull first half, takes control against Chaminade

The simplest way for a high school football team to gauge how good it is compared with the elites is to go out and play one.

That’s exactly why Chaminade coach Ed Croson put in a call to Jason Negro and set up a game against nationally recognized St. John Bosco.

The No. 6-ranked Eagles held their own against the No. 2 Braves through three quarters, but Bosco took control in the fourth behind its electric running game and stout defense as it defeated Chaminade 31-17 at El Camino College.

Dual-threat quarterback Re-al Mitchell and running backs Demetrious Flowers and George Holani combined for 248 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

The first half was really a mix of stagnant offenses and big defensive plays, resulting in an unexpectedly low-scoring 7-0 St. John Bosco lead, but the Braves opened the third quickly with a 32-yard field goal from Jacob Garcia.

Bosco’s defense then forced Chaminade into a three-and-out, and the Braves took advantage with a 20-yard run from Flowers to set up a 15-yard run from Mitchell and eventually a 1-yard score on a quarterback keeper to give Bosco a 17-0 lead with 1:12 left in the third.

It didn’t take the Eagles long to respond, 12 seconds to be precise, as Ryan Stevens found an uncovered Michael Wilson for an 80-yard touchdown, cutting the Bosco lead back to 10, 17-7, with a minute left in the third.

Mitchell capped off a nine-play, 60-yard scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Josh Delgado, and Holani put the finishing touches on the victory with a 36-yard touchdown run, giving Bosco a 31-10 lead, with 3:37 to play.

Chaminade’s six offensive series in the first half resulted in five punts and an interception thrown by quarterback Stevens.

Unfortunately for Stev-ens, and the Eagles, that pick ended up in the hands of Ohio State-commit Jaiden Woodbey, who, with plenty of space and a couple of blocks, took it 82 yards for a touchdown with 1:55 to go in the second quarter.

The Braves spoiled two scoring opportunities in the first half as Garcia missed a 29-yard field goal and wide receiver Jake Bailey lost a fumble at the goal line.

Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times (Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times)

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Follow Eric Sondheimer on Twitter @latsondheimer