Prep sports roundup: St. John Bosco digs deep to hold off Windward

Brandon McCoy of St. John Bosco goes up for shot against Windward. He scored 23 points in 65-63 win.

It’s been a long, up-and-down basketball season for St. John Bosco. There have been missed opportunities.

“We’ve had many opportunities,” sophomore guard Brandon McCoy said, “but to be honest, we failed. God is giving us more.”

The season goes on for the Braves (25-7), seeded No. 1 in the Southern California Division I regional. They executed on defense in the final seconds to knock off Windward 65-63 on Thursday night to advance to a semifinal game at home Saturday night against Damien.

McCoy scored 23 points. Windward (29-5) led by as many as seven points in the second half but made some rare mistakes in the fourth quarter to let the Braves pull out the win. Jack Turner had a big third quarter, scoring 11 points, to get St. John Bosco in comeback mode.

Advertisement

Louis Bond scored 21 points for Windward and Gavin Hightower had 16 points.

JJ Harris says get out of my way. pic.twitter.com/RhPyix1oyC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 1, 2024

Damien 74, Redondo Union 54: Nate Garcia had 22 points and Xavier Clinton 19 for Damien.

Mater Dei 86, Corona Centennial 64: Owen Verna made seven three-pointers and had 28 points for Mater Dei, which will host Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 58, Rolling Hills Prep 49: Mercy Miller scored 25 points for the Knights.

Chatsworth 83, Estancia 54: Alijah Arenas scored 35 points to help the Chancellors advance to the Division IV semifinals.

King/Drew 62, La Habra 55: City champion King/Drew rallied in the fourth quarter to reach the Division II semifinals. Donald Thompson Jr. scored 24 points.

Cleveland 54, Palisades 48: The Cavaliers advance to the Division IV semifinals. Cayden Kelly scored 14 points.

Washington Prep 61, Westchester 57: The Generals joined King/Drew as the second team from the Coliseum League into regional semifinals.

Heritage Christian 74, Mission Bay 69: Dillan Shaw scored 24 points for Heritage Christian.

Bishop Alemany 76, Scripps Ranch 62: Michael Lindsay scored 17 points for Alemany,

Mission Prep 66, Grant 65: The Lancers fell in overtime. Will Overton scored 17 points.

Girls basketball

Brentwood 66, St. Joseph 59: The Eagles advance to the Division I semifinals. Jocelyn Pascual scored 21 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 71, Cerritos 60: Amia Witt had 19 points for the Knights.

Granada Hills 48, Morro Bay 45: Brigitte Bulotaite finished with 22 points for Granada Hills.

Harvard-Westlake 70, JSerra 42: The Wolverines advance to a regional semifinal against Oak Park.

Boys soccer

Servite 1, Torrey Pines 0: Mattias Kremer scored for the Friars. Servite advances to the Division II regional final.

Mater Dei 3, Del Norte 0: The Monarchs advance to the Division 1 final.

Girls soccer

Santa Margarita 4, Los Alamitos 0: The Eagles advance to the Division I girls final and will face Corona Santiago in a rematch of the Southern Section Open Division final. Santiago defeated Mira Costa 2-0.

Granada Hills 3, Bonita Vista 2: The Highlanders advance to the Division III final and will host Apple Valley on Saturday.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 12, Hillcrest 1: In Arizona, Kaniya Bragg had a two-run home run for 5-0 Pacifica.

Granada Hills 15, West Ranch 4: The Highlanders remained unbeaten. Jeanette Camarena, Jocelyn Jimenez and Annabella Ramirez all hit home runs. Elysee Diaz and Zoe Justman each had three hits.

Orange Lutheran 3, La Mirada 2: Brianne Weiss struck out nine and allowed two hits for the Lancers.

Baseball

Birmingham 1, Sylmar 0: Michael Figueroa threw the shutout for Birmingham.

Orange Lutheran 6, Huntington Beach 3: Brady Murrietta had three hits, including a home run, to lead the Lancers (7-0).

Mission Viejo 7, El Toro 1: Joey Pallone had two hits and four RBIs for Mission Viejo.

Redondo Union 7, Carson 1: Dylan Leoff threw scoreless ball for 5 2/3 innings to lead Redondo Union.

Santa Monica 4, Oakwood 2: Gavin Kirtley allowed two hits in five innings for Santa Monica.

Viewpoint 12, Buckley 0: Izzy Parsky and Max Amour combined for a no-hitter. Parsky struck out 11.

Edison 5, Long Beach Wilson 4: Nathan Hunter and Cody Kruis each had two hits for Edison.

Great Oak 8, Santa Fe Christian 0: Gavin Fien had three hits for 5-0 Great Oak. Roy Kim struck out eight with no walks in five innings.

Advertisement

San Dimas 7, Bonita 0: Jude Favela threw the shutout.

Narbonne 9, El Camino Real 4: The Gauchos won the nonleague game. Derek Bringas had three hits and four RBIs. Brandon Dillon also had three hits.

Quartz Hill 8, Sun Valley Poly 0: Ismael Quintero threw 6 1/3 innings of no-hit ball, striking out 14. Jeffrey Kavanagh had three hits, including a double and triple.

Mater Dei 6, Rockwall-Health 1: In Texas, the Monarchs improved to 3-0. Wylan Moss and Ryan Iveson combined on a six-hitter. Dylan Wetzel had two hits and two RBIs.

Santa Margarita 9, Marcus 5: Cade Townsend struck out five in four innings and Lucas Owens had a home run and three RBIs.