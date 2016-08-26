Mission Viejo coach's concerns about move to Division I prove unfounded in opener

There’s nothing subtle about Bob Johnson’s displeasure with the 2016 Southern Section football playoff groupings.

The longtime football coach at Mission Viejo High is unhappy that his Diablos were placed in Division I, which features the top private schools in the section, and he hasn’t been shy about voicing his displeasure.

Johnson’s theory was put to the test in Mission Viejo’s first game of the season Friday night against Santa Margarita, a Division I private school, and the conclusion didn’t match his hypothesis.

The Diablos handily defeated the Eagles, 48-21, in front of a pleased red-clad home crowd for their 29th consecutive victory, a streak that dates back to September 2014.

Johnson kept the focus on his team’s performance, good and bad, after the impressive victory.

“Defensively, I thought we played outstanding,” he said. “We’ll watch film and trim it up.”

Behind quarterback Matthew McDonald, Mission Viejo (1-0) left no doubt that it belonged among the giants.

The senior, who transferred from Santa Ana Mater Dei, connected on 11 of 14 pass attempts in the first half for 306 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for so long,” McDonald said. “Our skill guys are off the charts, my line gave me time, and with that kind of time, we’re going to pick teams apart.”

McDonald finished 14 for 18 for 378 yards with five touchdown passes, of 23, 82, 39, 37 and 35 yards. Olaijah Griffin and Austin Osborne caught two apiece and Gio Pavon had the other touchdown reception.

“We wanted to make a statement going into this that we could play Division I football and I think we did that,” McDonald said.

Santa Margarita (0-1) scored two of its three touchdowns on kickoff returns by Malone Mataele, covering 97 and 94 yards.

sports@latimes.com