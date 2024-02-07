Prep playoffs roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame survives overtime thriller in Division 1 opener

Going on the road as the No. 1 seed in the Southern Section Division 1 basketball playoffs, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (26-3) needed overtime before prevailing over Crean Lutheran 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Mercy Miller came alive in the overtime period and finished with 31 points. The Knights also received two key overtime baskets from Zach White, who finished with 13 points. Lino Mark had 14 points but was carried off in the fourth quarter after suffering cramps.

Kaiden Bailey connected on consecutive threes in the fourth quarter to rally Crean Lutheran, which trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half. He finished with 25 points. Miller started guarding Bailey and was effective cooling him off. All six Mission League teams that played Wednesday won.

Etiwanda 89, Village Christian 53: Christian Harris finished with 20 points and Amare Campbell 17 in Etiwanda’s Division 1 playoff opener.

Advertisement

Rolling Hills Prep 73, Mayfair 62: Mateo Trujillo’s 31 points led Rolling Hills Prep.

St. Francis 45, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 39: Mazi Mosley had 18 points for the Golden Knights, who advance to play Windward.

Crespi 59, Maranatha 40: Joe Sterling scored 20 points for the Celts, seeded No. 1 in 2AA.

West Ranch 57, Edison 42: Tracy Bryden and James Evans each finished with 17 points for West Ranch.

St. Anthony 70, Sonora 54: Quincy Phillips led St. Anthony with 20 points.

Westlake 71, Santa Monica 49: Austin Maziasz scored 23 points for the Warriors.

Long Beach Poly 64, La Canada 48: The Jackrabbits won their 2A opener. Giovanni Ofoegbu scored 23 points.

Chaminade 60, San Dimas 49: The Eagles lost all eight of their Mission League games but had no problem winning their 2A playoff opener. Kamden Edwards scored 19 points

Bishop Alemany 66, Arlington 51: Jared Mims finished with 22 points for Alemany.

Loyola 52, La Serna 28: Jonas de Krassel scored 16 points for the Cubs.

Campbell Hall 81, Simi Valley 53: The Vikings cruised to a win in their 2AA opener. Aaron Powell scored 26 points.

Oak Park 70, Diamond Bar 45: Jadon Holmes had 21 points for the Eagles.

Lynwood 103, Warren 34: Jason Crowe Jr. had 34 points.

Santa Margarita 72, Oxnard 55: The Eagles won their Division 1 opener. Nathaniel Gomez had 22 points and Marcos Ramirez 21 for Oxnard.

Crazy ending! St. Bernards over Mira Costa pic.twitter.com/XMjxmzNsn7 — Royce McKenzie (@ItsRoyce33) February 8, 2024

Santa Barbara 72, Viewpoint 48: Aeneas Grullon had 19 points for Viewpoint.

Saugus 64, Valley Christian 52: Justin Perez and Peter Burton each scored 20 points for the Centurions.

Trabuco Hills 79, Crescenta Valley 61: The Falcons ended their season at 22-7.

Crenshaw 67, Rancho Dominguez 57: Jailen Washington scored 18 points for the Cougars in a Division I playoff opener. Crenshaw will play at Venice in the quarterfinals. Venice defeated Taft 83-60. Kenyon Alexander scored 18 points and Rodrigo Trujillo 17 for Venice.

Fairfax 60, Narbonne 50: The Lions won their fifth consecutive game in a Division I playoff opener. Joseph Riggins scored 17 points. Fairfax will play at Gardena in the quarterfinals. Gardena defeated Kennedy 63-26.

Eagle Rock 58, El Camino Real 53: The Eagles won their Division I opener and will play at No. 1 Washington Prep in the quarterfinals Friday.

San Pedro 66, Hamilton 54: Noah Simpson scored 14 points for San Pedro, which will play at No. 2-seeded Granada Hills in Friday’s Division I quarterfinals.

Boys’ soccer

JSerra 1, San Clemente 0: The Lions won their Open Division opener.

Harvard-Westlake 4, San Marcos 1: The Mission League champs won their Division 1 opener.

Agoura 1, El Toro 0: Jake Tomay’s goal lifted the Chargers.

Orange Lutheran 3, Sunny Hills 1: The Lancers upset the No. 1-seeded team in Division 1.

Hart 1, Carter 0: The Indians received a goal from Marco Garza in the 77th minute for a Division 1 road victory and earn a second game against Orange Lutheran.

Advertisement

Cathedral 2, Claremont 0: The Phantoms advanced to Division 1.

Servite 2, Valley View 1: Justin Cuevas and Nicholas Nodarse scored goals for the Friars.

Oak Park 5, Littlerock 0: Tamir Ratoviz scored three goals for the Eagles.