UCLA commit scores upset in 100-meter dash at CIF state track and field championships

If it is truly a battle to crown the best of the best, then leave it all on the track.
Throughout Saturday night, California’s top athletes tested the limits of themselves and each other in the 100th CIF state track and field championships at Clovis Buchanan High.
The margin of victory was razor thin in some cases, none more anticipated than the showdowns in the short sprints.
Yucaipa’s Asani Hampton, the favorite in the boys’ 100-meter dash, got a slow start out of the blocks and was upset by Tulare Union’s Kazmier Allen (10.44), who leaned past Hampton (10.45) at the finish line.
The Michigan-bound Hampton lay face down on the track immediately after the results appeared on the scoreboard.
Allen has committed to UCLA for football.
The girls’ 100 went to Calabasas’ DeAnna Nowling (11.47), who beat a loaded field that included Gardena Serra’s Jazmyne Frost (11.61) and Long Beach Poly’s Ariyonna Augustine (11.65).
Repeat championships were an early theme on Saturday, with the Serra girls’ 400-meter relay team (45.69 seconds) and Oak Ridge girls’ 1,600 runner Maddy Denner (4:42.77) defending titles on the track.
The Serra girls’ 400 relay team posted the top time in the state and fifth in the nation this year.
Upland’s Jada Hicks backed up her strong showing in the preliminaries. The top seed ran 13.35 to win the girls’ 100 high hurdles.
In the girls’ 300 intermediate hurdles, Breanna Bernard-Joseph tied the eighth-best time in the nation this season, clocking in at 41.76.
The USC signee called her top-10 time and the win “a blessing,” adding that she stuck true to form in order to finish strong during the stretch run.
“For me, I always remember what my coach and my mother said,” Bernard-Joseph said. “‘Pump those arms.’ I’m pretty much the fastest girl on the field.
“All that matters is that I can hurdle. Use your arms and run. It doesn’t matter who is there.”
Berkeley St. Mary’s Malcolm Clemons won the boys’ long jump with a wind-aided mark of 25-1, matching the second-best jump in the nation for all conditions this year.
As the night went on, state-meet records were in peril.
Davis’ Sondre Guttormsen did away with the boys’ pole-vault meet record, clearing the bar at 17 feet, 10 inches.
Simultaneously, Trabuco Hills’ Sean Lee was making noise over at the boys’ high jump.
After winning the event with a clearance of 7-2, he took his chance at the state meet record of 7-3, clipping the bar with his legs.
Lee, a UCLA commit, did not fall short of anything in his career. He placed in the top three at the state meet four times, winning the state title in each of the last two years.
Valencia Trinity Classical Academy’s sophomore phenom Solomon Strader had his state tournament end early after he was found to be in violation of the “Honest Effort” rule. Strader had qualified for the boys’ 400 final on Friday, but he scratched from his heat in the 200 due to leg tightness.
As a result, Strader was disqualified from the tournament.
His spot in the 400 final was not filled.