Jaden Casey doesn’t miss much in Calabasas’ romp

You would think that sophomore quarterback Jaden Casey, coming off a dislocated knee, might want to take it a little slow in his season debut for Calabasas High on Thursday night. All he was being asked to do was replace Tristan Gebbia, who passed for 5,338 yards and 61 touchdowns last season.

In a nearly flawless first half against City Section power Dorsey, Casey completed 14 of 16 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Calabasas’ strong first half sent the Coyotes to a 35-12 victory over the Dons at Agoura. Casey finished 31 of 44 for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

It’s no surprise Casey looks comfortable on the field. His father, Sean, was a quarterback in the San Fernando Valley and has given him good training.

It was an encouraging start for Calabasas, except for the 140 yards in penalty yards that resulted in a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown by Mycah Pittman, a 34-yard touchdown pass and a 32-yard field goal all being nullified.

Casey has one of the best receiving groups in Southern California. Sophomore Johnny Wilson caught seven passes for 126 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown. Pittman, a junior, caught nine passes for 135 yards. Junior Johnny Williams rushed for 128 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Dorsey also had more than 100 yards in penalties, but the big surprise for the Dons was their inability to run the ball. They did show off some speed. Dion Bascom had a 98-yard punt return for a touchdown and sophomore JoJuan Collins sped for an 86-yard touchdown run.

Another City Section power, Crenshaw, was beaten by West Covina South Hills, 24-8.

