The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Corona High's Trey Ebel rounds third base.
Trey Ebel has helped No. 1 Corona High with his glove and bat.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 9 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (19-2); Champions of National High School Invitational; 1

2. SANTA MARGARITA (15-6-1); Tied for first place in Trinity League; 3

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-5); National High School Invitational runner-up; 4

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-4-1); Went 3-1 in North Carolina 2

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (16-7); Trevor Goldenetz is hitting .358 after big week; 6

6. MATER DEI (14-7); Took two of three from St. John Bosco; 5

7. WESTLAKE (18-3); Battling Calabasas for Marmonte League title; 8

8. JSERRA (13-8-1); Three-game series with St. John Bosco; 7

9. SAN DIMAS (18-4); Five RBI day for Landon White; 9

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-3); Three-game series with No. 1 Corona; 10

11. ARLINGTON (18-2); Pitching depth keeps delivering; 12

12. CHAMINADE (16-7); Vinny Van der Wel walk-off home run on senior day; 11

13. LA MIRADA (18-5); Kevin Jeon is batting .438; 14

14. CALABASAS (15-6); Seven RBI day for Simon Hoffman; 15

15. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-6); Sophomore pitcher Julian Garcia is coming through; 13

16. VILLA PARK (14-9); Two games with Foothill this week; 16

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-7-1); Three-game series with Sierra Canyon; 17

18. LOS ALAMITOS (19-6); Four games remaining vs. Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach; 18

19. LA SALLE (15-7); Showdown with Bishop Amat this week; 19

20. PALOMA VALLEY (22-1); Big week for Jaxon Baker; 21

21. AQUINAS (15-6); Coming on strong; NR

22. MARANATHA (14-6); Monday game vs. West Ranch; 20

23. SOUTH HILLS (16-7); Unbeaten in Hacienda League; 22

24. GAHR (14-6); Dangerous Division 1 team; NR

25. ALISO NIGUEL (14-7); Two-game sweep of San Juan Hills; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

