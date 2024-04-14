The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Trey Ebel has helped No. 1 Corona High with his glove and bat.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 9 of the 2024 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. CORONA (19-2); Champions of National High School Invitational; 1

2. SANTA MARGARITA (15-6-1); Tied for first place in Trinity League; 3

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-5); National High School Invitational runner-up; 4

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (18-4-1); Went 3-1 in North Carolina 2

5. HUNTINGTON BEACH (16-7); Trevor Goldenetz is hitting .358 after big week; 6

6. MATER DEI (14-7); Took two of three from St. John Bosco; 5

7. WESTLAKE (18-3); Battling Calabasas for Marmonte League title; 8

8. JSERRA (13-8-1); Three-game series with St. John Bosco; 7

9. SAN DIMAS (18-4); Five RBI day for Landon White; 9

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (18-3); Three-game series with No. 1 Corona; 10

11. ARLINGTON (18-2); Pitching depth keeps delivering; 12

12. CHAMINADE (16-7); Vinny Van der Wel walk-off home run on senior day; 11

13. LA MIRADA (18-5); Kevin Jeon is batting .438; 14

14. CALABASAS (15-6); Seven RBI day for Simon Hoffman; 15

15. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-6); Sophomore pitcher Julian Garcia is coming through; 13

16. VILLA PARK (14-9); Two games with Foothill this week; 16

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (14-7-1); Three-game series with Sierra Canyon; 17

18. LOS ALAMITOS (19-6); Four games remaining vs. Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach; 18

19. LA SALLE (15-7); Showdown with Bishop Amat this week; 19

20. PALOMA VALLEY (22-1); Big week for Jaxon Baker; 21

21. AQUINAS (15-6); Coming on strong; NR

22. MARANATHA (14-6); Monday game vs. West Ranch; 20

23. SOUTH HILLS (16-7); Unbeaten in Hacienda League; 22

24. GAHR (14-6); Dangerous Division 1 team; NR

25. ALISO NIGUEL (14-7); Two-game sweep of San Juan Hills; NR